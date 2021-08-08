Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Harm van de Ven
@harm_van_de_ven
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Baveno, Verbano-Cusio-Ossola, Italië
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Canon EOS M50
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The church tower of the SS. Gervaso e Protaso church
Related tags
baveno
verbano-cusio-ossola
italië
tower
church
Italy Pictures & Images
Flower Images
streets
architecture
building
clock tower
roof
spire
steeple
Public domain images
Related collections
Favorite photos
11 photos
· Curated by Harm van de Ven
Italy Pictures & Images
italië
vehicle
Old Building
46 photos
· Curated by Renata Dreyer
old building
building
ruin
Italy - 2021
39 photos
· Curated by Harm van de Ven
Italy Pictures & Images
italië
building