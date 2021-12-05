Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stanislav Sidorov
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
apparel
clothing
sweater
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
human
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
cardigan
Nature Images
vegetation
sleeve
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Ants perspective
71 photos · Curated by Hitsch Meyer
outdoor
ground
Tree Images & Pictures
The Unsplash Book
103 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Couples
237 photos · Curated by Ashley Peterson
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures