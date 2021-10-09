Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dieter K
@dieter_muenchen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Sony, ILCE-7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Autumn-Anemone. Anemone hupehensis in bw.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
blossom
Flower Images
anemone
monochromatic
selective focus
beauty of nature
horizontal
bw
greyscale
anemone hupehensis
no people
plant
geranium
petal
Free stock photos
Related collections
Vertical
184 photos · Curated by Cassie Criminger
vertical
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
white out
96 photos · Curated by Kari Shea
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
HQ Background Images
All the Colour
281 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
colour
Flower Images
plant