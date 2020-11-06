Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mak
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 7, 2020
X100F
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Home & Productivity
54 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
home
plant
Website Backgrounds
Dark Portraits
830 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD Dark Wallpapers
portrait
HD Black Wallpapers
Her
698 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
her
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures