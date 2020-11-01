Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jennie Hedenbjork
@jennie03
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
November 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
furniture
path
People Images & Pictures
human
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
bench
park bench
outdoors
Grass Backgrounds
walkway
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
flagstone
sidewalk
pavement
road
tree trunk
HD Grey Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Portrait Orientation
2,437 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Livestock and Agriculture
202 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
agriculture
livestock
Animals Images & Pictures
350ppm
16 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
350ppm
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images