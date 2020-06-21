Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Robert Woeger
@woeger
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Saint Charles, MO, USA
Published
on
June 21, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D850
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Black-bellied Whistling Ducks swimming together on a lake.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
saint charles
mo
usa
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
waterfowl
Nature Images
ducks
black-bellied whistling duck
lake
swimming
missouri
Summer Images & Pictures
outdoors
duck
ripple
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Missouri
188 photos · Curated by Robert Woeger
missouri
saint charle
usa
Baby Animals
155 photos · Curated by Sarah Elliott
baby animal
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Animal
58 photos · Curated by DAN DAN
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
mammal