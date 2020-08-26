Go to Birger Strahl's profile
@bist31
Download free
brown lioness on water during daytime
brown lioness on water during daytime
BotswanaPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Resting lion family ant the riverside with refletions

Related collections

Feline
51 photos · Curated by Morgan Snyder
feline
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking