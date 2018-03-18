Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Timothy Dykes
@timothycdykes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Providence Canyon State Park, Lumpkin, United States
Published
on
March 19, 2018
SONY, SLT-A55V
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
providence canyon state park
lumpkin
united states
rock
HD Grey Wallpapers
dirt
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
Nature Images
hike
walk
wanderlust
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
tan
colorful
hiking
HD Purple Wallpapers
rocks
sand
Free pictures
Related collections
Textures
56 photos
· Curated by Francesca Rengel
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
rocks / stones
23 photos
· Curated by Waceke Wainaina
Best Stone Pictures & Images
rock
pebble
orange and beige
21 photos
· Curated by Jordiane Andreazza
beige
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor