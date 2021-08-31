Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dhilan Dhruv Patel
@ddp_photography17
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake District National Park, United Kingdom
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Family of ducks swimming.
Related tags
lake district national park
united kingdom
duck
HD Water Wallpapers
Birds Images
pond
water ripples
Sunset Images & Pictures
sunrise
blue aesthetic
lake
reflection
boat
turtle
reptile
Animals Images & Pictures
sea life
waterfowl
Birds Images
mallard
Free stock photos
Related collections
Write, Read, Note
557 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
write
note
Book Images & Photos
Nature & Peace
154 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
outdoor
united state
HD Blue Wallpapers
Salt life for me
68 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Life Images & Photos
sea
outdoor