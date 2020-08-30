Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Suzanne D. Williams
@scw1217
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Colorata Water Lily
Related tags
lily
blossom
Flower Images
plant
pond lily
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
insect
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Flowers
42 photos
· Curated by Polly S
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Flowers
192 photos
· Curated by Michael Baier
Flower Images
outdoor
still
Flowers
118 photos
· Curated by Sonja Wilkinson
Flower Images
plant
blossom