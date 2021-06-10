Go to Pat Moin's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Im Zeisigwald, Chemnitz, Germany
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7500
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Fresh green leaves in spring.

Related collections

nature_travel moments
23 photos · Curated by Pat Moin
plant
germany
outdoor
Chemnitz 2025
30 photos · Curated by Pat Moin
chemnitz
germany
building
backgrounds_wallpapers
5 photos · Curated by Pat Moin
outdoor
chemnitz
germany
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking