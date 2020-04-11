Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Rottmann
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 11, 2020
IQ3 50MP
Free to use under the Unsplash License
eggs, eastern, easter eggs, painting eggs
Related tags
eggs
eastern
easter eggs
painting eggs
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
blossom
Flower Images
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
Food Images & Pictures
daisies
daisy
pottery
Public domain images
Related collections
Easter
41 photos
· Curated by Juliet Johnson
Easter Images
Easter ~Ash~
126 photos
· Curated by Ashley Perry
Easter Images
egg
Food Images & Pictures
Easter
4 photos
· Curated by Javier Baltazar
Easter Images
candy
egg