Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
Share
Info
Gosaikunda, Непал
Published on
March 21, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Gosaikunda lake area mountain in valley Himalayas mountains
Related collections
In the mountains
55 photos
· Curated by Harry Singh
Mountain Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Textures
71 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Unusually good
39 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
street photography
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
weather
HD Water Wallpapers
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
gosaikunda
непал
fog
Landscape Images & Pictures
promontory
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
himalaya
river
scenic
Best Stone Pictures & Images
himalayan
trekking
Summer Images & Pictures
PNG images