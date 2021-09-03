Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ruby Holling
@rubyholling
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Pukaki, Canterbury, New Zealand
Published
30d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lake Pukaki New Zealand
Related tags
lake pukaki
new zealand
canterbury
mount cook
lake tekapo
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
Mountain Images & Pictures
peak
adventure
leisure activities
HD Sky Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
weather
transportation
vehicle
housing
building
cumulus
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
FAITH
107 photos
· Curated by Katie Schwendi
faith
Bible Images
Book Images & Photos
Orange
102 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Orange Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
Nature Retreat
109 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
HQ Background Images