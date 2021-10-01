Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
JK Baseer
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4d
ago
DSC-RX100M4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
building
architecture
pillar
column
dome
housing
monastery
shrine
worship
temple
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Work
80 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
work
Website Backgrounds
blog
Collection #127: Slack
10 photos
· Curated by Slack
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Unexpected
140 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
unexpected
Animals Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures