Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Key Words - Mental Health
Share
Info
Published
on
May 4, 2021
PENTAX 645Z
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
anorexia
anorexic
eating disorder
Brown Backgrounds
HD Wood Wallpapers
hardwood
stained wood
tabletop
furniture
plywood
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Mental Health 🧠
34 photos
· Curated by Annie Spratt
mental health
HD Grey Wallpapers
text
Mental Health
44 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
mental health
text
emotion
The Situation
6 photos
· Curated by Amanda Endsley
word
text
HD Grey Wallpapers