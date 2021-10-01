Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vincent Stuber
@dumboluzz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Königssee, Schönau am Königssee, Germany
Published
4d
ago
X-T4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
königssee
schönau am königssee
germany
lake
Mountain Images & Pictures
sunny
boat
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
mountain range
HD Water Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
peak
shoreline
HD Sky Wallpapers
panoramic
Public domain images
Related collections
Shapes and Patterns
23 photos
· Curated by Vic Yin
shape
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Neutrals
52 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
neutral
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Collection #160: imgix
8 photos
· Curated by imgix
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers