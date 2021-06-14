Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Trollinho
@trollinho
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Switzerland
Published
on
June 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 70D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
switzerland
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
Nature Images
Spring Images & Pictures
pollination
Flower Images
macro
honey bee
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
apidae
bumblebee
People Images & Pictures
human
Creative Commons images
Related collections
LGBT | LGBTIQ+
185 photos · Curated by Esquimal
friend
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Collection #175: Earth
8 photos · Curated by Earth
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #39: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images