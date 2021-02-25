Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
shiyun
@blueplanetes
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 25, 2021
Apple, iPhone 7 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
rice ball
rice dumplings
tangyuan
spoon
cutlery
egg
Food Images & Pictures
bowl
Brown Backgrounds
meal
dish
Free stock photos
Related collections
Tidy!
149 photos · Curated by Anton Darius
tidy
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Visual Assets for Marketers
47 photos · Curated by HubSpot
human
Website Backgrounds
business
The Minimal Collection
65 photos · Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images