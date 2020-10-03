Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
David Calderwood
@calderwood
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
National Park, New Zealand
Published
11 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Closeup of Mt Ruapehu NZ with snow and clouds
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
national park
new zealand
Mountain Images & Pictures
mt ruapehu
new zealand
snow capped mountain
rocky mountain
outdoors
Nature Images
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
glacier
mountain range
peak
Free stock photos
Related collections
View Angle
116 photos
· Curated by Yienlong Mn
view
angle
building
Pink
83 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
People on Adventures
184 photos
· Curated by Max Joles
adventure
People Images & Pictures
outdoor