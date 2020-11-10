Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Susanna Marsiglia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
pebble
rock
Related collections
Visioning Pictures
530 photos
· Curated by Lisa Matthews
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
meditative focus
20 photos
· Curated by Brian Nelson
rock
outdoor
candle
Texture/Stone
1,020 photos
· Curated by Mircea X.
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers