Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jon Tyson
@jontyson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
leisure activities
musical instrument
Brick Backgrounds
banjo
guitar
clock tower
building
architecture
tower
lute
Free pictures
Related collections
Spring
65 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
blossom
Trees and Leaves
436 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
leafe
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Create
45 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
create
craft
HD Art Wallpapers