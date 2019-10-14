Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jon Geng
@colourlife
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Xiangtan, China
Published
on
October 14, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
xiangtan
china
plant
blossom
Flower Images
iris
orchid
geranium
Free images
Related collections
The Orchid Enthusiast
45 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
orchid
Flower Images
plant
flowers
76 photos
· Curated by chris thomas
Flower Images
blossom
plant
China
627 photos
· Curated by Kohei Ikeda
china
building
urban