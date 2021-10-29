Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sean Foster
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Covington, KY, USA
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Large oak tree trunk.
Related tags
covington
ky
usa
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
HD Grey Wallpapers
oak tree
Nature Backgrounds
Nature Images
plant
oak
symbol
HD Cross Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Live for Less
35 photos
· Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Collection #54: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
desk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Feng Shui Inspired
34 photos
· Curated by Bettina Kohl
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
HQ Background Images