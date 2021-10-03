Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Catia Climovich
@catiaclimovich
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Petropavlovsk, Казахстан
Published
29d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
meringue roll on a black desk
Related tags
petropavlovsk
казахстан
delicious desserts
meringue roll
cream
creme
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
Cake Images
dish
meal
icing
Free images
Related collections
Collection #192: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
rock
Collection #167: Lonely Whale
9 photos
· Curated by Lonely Whale
straw
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Trees and Leaves
439 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
leafe
Tree Images & Pictures
plant