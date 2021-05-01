Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Boudhanath, Катманду, Непал
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sacrificial ancient metal buddhist bells Kathmandu Nepal
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
boudhanath
катманду
непал
nepal
symbol
hanging
landing
hinduism
macro
asia
east
decoration
architectural detail
Religion Images
traditional culture
ancient
ornate
Metal Backgrounds
spirituality
Creative Commons images
Related collections
in your mind
350 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
HD Grey Wallpapers
transportation
HD City Wallpapers
STYLED FOOD
352 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Collection #8: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers