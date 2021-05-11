Go to Aljaž Kavčič's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green grass with water droplets
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-6400
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

forest ground
water droplets
sel50m18
sony a6400

Related collections

Woodland Animals
338 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
woodland
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Italy | Italia
150 photos · Curated by Lucas Gallone
Italy Pictures & Images
building
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking