Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Vintage Backgrounds
35mm slide
slide photography
diy
slide scan
film scan
analogue photo
analog photo
35mm
home improvement
drilling
handyman
furniture assembly
1970s
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Computer Wallpapers
hardware
Keyboard Backgrounds
computer hardware
electronics
Free images
Related collections
Dark Bloom
121 photos
· Curated by Helena Hertz
HD Dark Wallpapers
bloom
Flower Images
Collection #79: Sara Chipps
9 photos
· Curated by Sara Chipps
Light Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
rock
Element
122 photos
· Curated by Vincent Langlois
element
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers