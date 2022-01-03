Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kai Mason
@withkaispixels
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Nature Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Texture Backgrounds
leaves
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
pine
abies
fir
ornament
outdoors
HD Pattern Wallpapers
spruce
Public domain images
Related collections
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Welcome to New York
153 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
york
new
building
Pretty Food
84 photos
· Curated by Kathy Ribeiro
Food Images & Pictures
drink
plate