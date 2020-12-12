Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jean Brochard
@j34n8
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Wengen, Lauterbrunnen, Suisse
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wengen
lauterbrunnen
suisse
Mountain Images & Pictures
fog
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
weather
outdoors
mountain range
HD Black Wallpapers
mist
peak
countryside
Free images
Related collections
Ramadan (2021)
37 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
ramadan
islam
human
Street style
120 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
style
street
human
Earth
59 photos
· Curated by Fabien Edjou
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images