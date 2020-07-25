Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Külli Kittus
@kyllik
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Otavalo, Ecuador
Published
on
July 25, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Guinea pig for lunch.
Related tags
otavalo
ecuador
guinea pig
ecuador
delicacy
HD Blue Wallpapers
blue clothes
wrinkles
cuy
old woman
portrait
animal rights
edible
traditional meal
Women Images & Pictures
otavalo
traditional clothers
elderly
despair
depression
Public domain images
Related collections
Portraits
699 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures
Travel
529 photos
· Curated by L P
Travel Images
HD City Wallpapers
building
Warm Toned Mediterranean
119 photos
· Curated by Emily June
building
architecture
HD Grey Wallpapers