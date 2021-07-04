Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ayush Sinha
@mr_photoclicker
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gujarat, India
Published on
July 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
gujarat
india
mint leaves
potted plant
plant
vase
jar
pottery
planter
mint
herbs
outdoors
Leaf Backgrounds
Free images
Related collections
Spring + Easter
130 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
Easter Images
Spring Images & Pictures
Flower Images
Colours
28 photos
· Curated by Robert Bye
colour
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #126: Dan Dalton
8 photos
· Curated by Dan Dalton
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers