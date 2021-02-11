Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mattia Peiretti
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Netherlands
Published on
February 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Music Studio #1
Related collections
landscape
779 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
Landscape Images & Pictures
sand
Beach Images & Pictures
Art in all forms
39 photos
· Curated by laze.life
HD Art Wallpapers
united state
HD Color Wallpapers
Tech
170 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
tech
technology
electronic
Related tags
guitar
musical instrument
leisure activities
netherlands
People Images & Pictures
human
finger
Musician Pictures
music studio
Music Images & Pictures
electric guitar
Free pictures