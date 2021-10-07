Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zane Lindsay
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Capitol Hill, Seattle, WA, USA
Published
on
October 8, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-E4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
capitol hill
seattle
wa
usa
street photography
city street
street painter
street artist
painter
artist
HD Wood Wallpapers
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
plywood
HD Grey Wallpapers
apiary
hat
sun hat
Free pictures
Related collections
Feet
43 photos · Curated by Alison Costa
feet
shoe
leg
Veggies
94 photos · Curated by Belinda Vega
veggy
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Beautiful forests
33 photos · Curated by Maria Victoria Portelles
HD Forest Wallpapers
outdoor
plant