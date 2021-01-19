Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Conscious Design
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Health & Wellness
Share
Info
Published
on
January 19, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
wellness
ayruveda
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
People Images & Pictures
patient
therapy
Public domain images
Related collections
1
18 photos
· Curated by Ana Culau
1
human
patient
Imperfect Beauty
97 photos
· Curated by Ross Goldenberg
imperfect
human
Women Images & Pictures
Wellness
239 photos
· Curated by Michaela Latavanha
wellness
hand
HD Grey Wallpapers