Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tamas Pap
@tamasp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 21, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Brown dog reaching with his paws
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
canine
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
terrier
cocker spaniel
spaniel
Tiger Images & Pictures
wildlife
Creative Commons images
Related collections
blue
429 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Clouds of Color
109 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Smoke Backgrounds
Collection #5: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
outdoor