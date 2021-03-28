Go to Gabriella Clare Marino's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green snake plant in brown and black pot
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Houseplants 🌵
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Published on ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Snake plant in a basket against a colourful background

Related collections

House plants
54 photos · Curated by Liesbet Van Houtte
house plant
plant
furniture
Houseplants 🌵
167 photos · Curated by Photo Clubs
houseplant
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Flowers and Plants
292 photos · Curated by Lunar Bel
plant
Flower Images
blossom
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking