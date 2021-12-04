Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Chun Kit Soo
@soochunkit
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Looking down a metal slide.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
curious
slide
Metal Backgrounds
metal texture
Metal Backgrounds
HD Metallic Wallpapers
future
futuristic
playground
playground spiral
unknown
exciting
curiosity
fear
fears
spiral
coil
sewer
staircase
Free stock photos
Related collections
Houseplant heaven
632 photos · Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
pot
potted plant
Welcome to New York
153 photos · Curated by Lucas Gallone
york
new
building
Travel
426 photos · Curated by Kieran Taylor
Travel Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers