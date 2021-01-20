Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adam Snow
@adam_snow
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 20, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
mushroom
Brown Backgrounds
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Images
forest floor
plant
fungus
amanita
agaric
Public domain images
Related collections
Earth & Planets
141 photos · Curated by Nicole Gladding
planet
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Tidy!
149 photos · Curated by Anton Darius
tidy
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Plant life
538 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
Life Images & Photos
plant
Flower Images