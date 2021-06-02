Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jennifer Uppendahl
@j_a_uppendahl
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
pierce county
spanaway
fence
street
washington
parkland
tacoma
vegetation
plant
road
Tree Images & Pictures
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
land
Nature Images
outdoors
grove
path
building
housing
Backgrounds
Related collections
B&W
141 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
human
leafy
151 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
leafy
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Winter Wonderland
72 photos
· Curated by Kirill
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
outdoor