Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kinshuk Bose
@kinshuk_bose
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A baby Shih Tzu, nipping at her human's hand.
Related tags
Dog Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures
shih tzu
baby dog
hand
Brown Backgrounds
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
People Images & Pictures
human
canine
pillow
cushion
finger
Free pictures
Related collections
people
1,059 photos
· Curated by vision webagency
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
human
Motors
75 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
motor
Car Images & Pictures
Vintage Backgrounds
Cool Background Ideas
305 photos
· Curated by Terry Carter Jr.
HQ Background Images
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers