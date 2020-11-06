Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arjan Stalpers
@arjan_stalpers
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 6, 2020
NIKON D300
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
duck
waterfowl
mallard
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Teal Wallpapers
anseriformes
goose
Free stock photos
Related collections
Angles
142 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
angle
building
architecture
Collection #119: Adam Lisagor
7 photos
· Curated by Adam Lisagor
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Collection #51: Dave Morin
10 photos
· Curated by Dave Morin
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures