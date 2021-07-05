Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
L jf
@sherries
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
architecture
building
temple
shrine
worship
pagoda
monastery
housing
outdoors
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Summertime
145 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
summertime
plant
flora
Collection #90: Canopy
10 photos
· Curated by Canopy
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Bright & Bold
168 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
united state