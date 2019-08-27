Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Call Me Fred
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 27, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
In the field
Related tags
Nature Images
hay
haystack
hay bales
meadow
outdoors
countryside
straw
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Priority Products
45 photos
· Curated by Lyn Collie
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
tire
Straw
1 photo
· Curated by Vijay N Basawa
straw
countryside
hay
ACtion Adventure Stories
46 photos
· Curated by Kym Siddons
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
outdoor