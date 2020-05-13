Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gursimrat Ganda
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
place of god
golden temple
golden place of worship
7 wonders of world
Landscape Images & Pictures
amritsar
india wonders
punjab
sikh temple
HD Blue Wallpapers
dome
building
architecture
spire
tower
steeple
temple
human
People Images & Pictures
watercraft
Free images
Related collections
The Classics
66 photos
· Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Portraits
702 photos
· Curated by Peter Broomfield
portrait
human
People Images & Pictures
Feeling moody
18 photos
· Curated by Alice Donovan Rouse
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds