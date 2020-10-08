Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Taylor Deas-Melesh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Atlanta, GA, USA
Published
on
October 8, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pumpkin Cranberry Sourdough
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
atlanta
ga
usa
Food Images & Pictures
loaf
Halloween Images & Pictures
drama
Thanksgiving Images
HD Autumn Wallpapers
bread
Fall Images & Pictures
october
dramatic
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
shadows
sourdough
plant
vegetable
produce
bean
Public domain images
Related collections
Website Possibilities
8 photos · Curated by Richard Posavad
Food Images & Pictures
bread
sourdough
HARVEST - THANKSGIVING - PUMPKINS
185 photos · Curated by Maria Gagnon
Thanksgiving Images
harvest
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
Thanksgiving
13 photos · Curated by Katarzyna Samuła
Thanksgiving Images
Food Images & Pictures
Fall Images & Pictures