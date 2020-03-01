Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Avnish Rathore
@avnishr13
Download free
Share
Info
India
Published on
March 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #28: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Collection #91: Amit Gupta
8 photos
· Curated by Amit Gupta
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
Tree Images & Pictures
Urban Landscapes
20 photos
· Curated by Sarah Dorweiler
urban
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
machine
building
factory
india
motor
engine
manufacturing
rotor
coil
spiral
worker
PNG images