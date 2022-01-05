Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Diane Theresa Hendrick
@artemisdesign
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
Share
Info
Tortuguero, Costa Rica
Published
28d
ago
NIKON, COOLPIX P900
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
tortuguero
costa rica
megaceryle torquata
exotische vögel
rotbrustfischer
Birds Images
ringed kingfisher
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
beak
waterfowl
plant
vegetation
bee eater
land
Nature Images
outdoors
jay
anhinga
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Social History
85 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
history
protest
united state
B&W
139 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
human
Through a Rainy Window
132 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
rainy
HD Windows Wallpapers
rain