Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 16, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Snow covered thistle seed heads
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
ice
outdoors
Nature Images
frost
HD Snow Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Raw Food
171 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
Wonderland
23 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
wonderland
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Pet Lovers
40 photos
· Curated by Alfredo Paterno
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures