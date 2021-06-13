Go to Tim Alex's profile
@thelondoner
Download free
white and black concrete building
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Princeton, NJ, USA
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Solid green ivy walls of Nassau Hall at Princeton University

Related collections

People working
154 photos · Curated by Mickey Gast
People Images & Pictures
working
business
Roads, Paths and tunnels
102 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
path
road
HD Wallpapers
Neon
232 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
sign
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking